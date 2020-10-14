The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

The GEO Group has increased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years. The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect The GEO Group to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

