The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.80. The National Security Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.

NSEC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,101 shares of company stock worth $34,250. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

