The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.01

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 14329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

