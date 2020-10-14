The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.40

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 1031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

