The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.40

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 1031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.
About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.