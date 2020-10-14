The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.82

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

