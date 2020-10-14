Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $467.50

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $467.50 and last traded at $462.92, with a volume of 2817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $464.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

