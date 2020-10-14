TheStreet Upgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to “C”

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK opened at $7.63 on Monday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.