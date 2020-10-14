Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.