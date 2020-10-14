TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of TSU opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,741 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

