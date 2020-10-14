Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Gap Up to $88.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $100.50. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 3,077,158 shares traded.

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. FinnCap upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

