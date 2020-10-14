Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

