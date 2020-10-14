Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.