Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

