Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 4,867 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Wilshire Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 15,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 247,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 167,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

