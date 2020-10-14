Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $142.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.11. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

