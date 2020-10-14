Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 261,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $152.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

