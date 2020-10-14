Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 992 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and sold 34,688 shares worth $1,073,638. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 61.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 290,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

