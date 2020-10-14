Traders Buy High Volume of InMode Put Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,283 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.