Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 34,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,656 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LI opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $24.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

