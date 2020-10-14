Traders Purchase High Volume of Boingo Wireless Put Options (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,728% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 62.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 107.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 106.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 9.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.