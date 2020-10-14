Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,796 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

