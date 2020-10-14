TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $103.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,928. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 95.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

