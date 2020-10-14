Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.34

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.34 and last traded at $79.21, with a volume of 5085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 157.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

