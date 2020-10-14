Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 165.33 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16), with a volume of 1216940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.30 ($2.11).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBOX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 149.17 ($1.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT PLC will post 735.1267432 earnings per share for the current year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

