Truist Securiti Comments on DraftKings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

DKNG stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $333,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.