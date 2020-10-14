Truist Securiti Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

