Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 3620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,799.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,465.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,324,917. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

