Turning Point Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 726 call options on the company. This is an increase of 984% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

