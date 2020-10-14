TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 105.19 ($1.37) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 115.50 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.54.
About TwentyFour Income
