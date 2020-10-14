TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 105.19 ($1.37) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 115.50 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.54.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

