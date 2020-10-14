Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.64 Per Share

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.26.
About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd
