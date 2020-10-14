Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.64 Per Share

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.26.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

