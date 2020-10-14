Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $380.00. The company traded as high as $333.00 and last traded at $320.55, with a volume of 6359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.24.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

