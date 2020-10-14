Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $380.00. The company traded as high as $333.00 and last traded at $320.55, with a volume of 6359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.24.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.
In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
