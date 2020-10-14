TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) One Day Volume Hits $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

