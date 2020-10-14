U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 65,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 80,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

