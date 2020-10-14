U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

