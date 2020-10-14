Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ube Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS UBEOY opened at $8.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

