Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

