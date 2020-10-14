UBS Group Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $212.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $209.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ferrari by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,698,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 67.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,582 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,538,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,569,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

