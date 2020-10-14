UBS Group Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Sell

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $242.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.51.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,839,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

