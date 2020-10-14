UBS Group Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $125.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $117.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,230,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,569 shares of company stock worth $15,402,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.