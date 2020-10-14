UBS Group Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $265.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $223.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of SNPS opened at $228.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $232.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,594 shares of company stock worth $62,546,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,952,636.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,001 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

