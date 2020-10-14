UBS Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.