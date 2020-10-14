UBS Group Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $67.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.