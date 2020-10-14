UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.