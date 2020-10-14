UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.63 Per Share

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from UK Mortgages’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of UK Mortgages stock opened at GBX 63.06 ($0.82) on Wednesday. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 73.90 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.76.
