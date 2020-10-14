UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.63 Per Share

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from UK Mortgages’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UK Mortgages stock opened at GBX 63.06 ($0.82) on Wednesday. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 73.90 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.76.

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

