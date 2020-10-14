United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMC. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

UMC stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

