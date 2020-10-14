UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.04. 64,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.56. The firm has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.