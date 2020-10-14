UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.58.

NYSE UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.24.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

