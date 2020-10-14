Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Universal Display worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $201.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

