Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) PT Raised to $30.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULH. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

