US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.49 on Friday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

